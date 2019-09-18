Zacks: Analysts Set $13.50 Price Target for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $13.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 163 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 3.29% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

CZWI traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944. The company has a market capitalization of $127.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.39. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.