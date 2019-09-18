Zacks: Analysts Expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on Primo Water and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,278.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,459 shares of company stock valued at $77,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 304,083 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $4,509,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth $6,683,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 186,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 17.6% in the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 474,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRMW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.86 million, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

