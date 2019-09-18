Zacks: Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 21.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMST. ValuEngine lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

LMST stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.30. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674. Limestone Bancorp has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

