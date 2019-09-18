Zacks: Analysts Expect ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. ANGI Homeservices posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $103,213.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 795,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $10,996,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,087 shares of company stock valued at $13,446,886. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. SQN Investors LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 37.3% during the first quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,447,000 after buying an additional 1,327,312 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $821,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 779.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 431,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 382,623 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the first quarter worth $220,000. 13.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 2,603,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.