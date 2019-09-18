Xpediator (LON:XPD) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Xpediator PLC (LON:XPD) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27.94 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.35), approximately 22,243 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 39,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.02.

About Xpediator (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

