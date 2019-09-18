Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of XHR stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,709. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XHR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

