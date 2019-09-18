Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $57,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,633,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,588,000 after purchasing an additional 393,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,583,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,251,000 after purchasing an additional 555,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.97. 382,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,866. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.99. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $1,606,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,494.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

