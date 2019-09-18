X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHS) Shares Down 1.5%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 500 China-A Shares Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHS)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.64, 25,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 53,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17.

