X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Announces — Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:USOI)

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1423 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 17.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

USOI stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $30.61.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.