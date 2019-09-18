WPP TOKEN (WPP) Hits Market Cap of $119,448.00

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, WPP TOKEN has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $119,448.00 and $1,225.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00040694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.27 or 0.05145742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00027924 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Token Profile

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,034,771 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WPP TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

