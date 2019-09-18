Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 425,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 243,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,716,468. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.