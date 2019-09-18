Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after buying an additional 1,915,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,195,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,090,000 after acquiring an additional 373,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.61.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $230.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.