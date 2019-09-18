WOLLO (WLO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,273.00

WOLLO (CURRENCY:WLO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WOLLO token can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, WOLLO has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOLLO has a market cap of $886,971.00 and approximately $7,273.00 worth of WOLLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00212987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.01212978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00096164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WOLLO’s total supply is 674,999,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,057,496 tokens. The official website for WOLLO is pigzbe.com . The Reddit community for WOLLO is /r/pigzbe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WOLLO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

WOLLO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOLLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOLLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOLLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

