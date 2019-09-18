Winding Tree (LIF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,341.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Winding Tree has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $2,341.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00215021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.70 or 0.01222017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017058 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,381,927 tokens. Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

