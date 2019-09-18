West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.05

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.05 and traded as high as $56.13. West Fraser Timber shares last traded at $55.85, with a volume of 353,969 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.5199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

