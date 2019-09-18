Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 22,168 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,168 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of Vericel worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vericel by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,525. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $707.96 million, a PE ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 2.77. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $334,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.