Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTB. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 74,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $921,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 75.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 28,009 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTB stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTB. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

