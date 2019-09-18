Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.49% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 785.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 52,111.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $227,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,934. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.