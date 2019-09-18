Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 114,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $907.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $53.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a positive return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

