Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 129,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 109,133.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.33. 114,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $907.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $54.87.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Upland Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.
In other Upland Software news, Director David May sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,742.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
