Wells Fargo & Co Trims CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Target Price to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.
CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.
Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 800,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,141. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.
In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.
