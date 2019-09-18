Wells Fargo & Co Trims CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Target Price to $32.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.32 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 800,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,141. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $203,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,890. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,415.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.