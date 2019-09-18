Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares in the company, valued at $766,683.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 135,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRI opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

