WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0398 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of WBIF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 6,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,454. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54.

