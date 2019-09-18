WAX Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (WAX)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WAX token can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Tidex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $34.72 million and approximately $44,356.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00216577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.01247174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017364 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020460 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, Tidex, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bibox, Upbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kucoin, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

