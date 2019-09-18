Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walmart by 184.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $13,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,107,288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,375,553,000 after acquiring an additional 920,813 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Walmart by 650.3% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 718,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 622,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.07. The stock had a trading volume of 749,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.20 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $334.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,658,306 in the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

