Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Bought by Corvex Management LP

Corvex Management LP raised its position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,079 shares during the quarter. Waitr makes up approximately 0.5% of Corvex Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Corvex Management LP owned 3.00% of Waitr worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waitr by 821.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

In related news, President Joseph Stough bought 45,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tilman J. Fertitta bought 1,000,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,094,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

WTRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of Waitr stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 18,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,784. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.