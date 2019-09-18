Wagerr Price Hits $0.0444 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $8.12 million and $4,713.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for $0.0444 or 0.00000435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000279 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,151,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,772,360 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

