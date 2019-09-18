Wafra Inc. Sells 534,456 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Wafra Inc. trimmed its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,456 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baker Hughes A GE news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $309,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BHGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

Baker Hughes A GE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,952,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

