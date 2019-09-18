Wafra Inc. Purchases 82,182 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wafra Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 296.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,182 shares during the period. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,305,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,390 shares of company stock worth $46,062,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Barclays raised their price target on salesforce.com from $182.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

CRM stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.53. 239,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,787,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

