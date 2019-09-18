Wafra Inc. Boosts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,995 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 0.7% of Wafra Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $19,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,280,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091,100. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.95. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel L. Poppen sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $29,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,735 shares of company stock worth $3,736,994. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

