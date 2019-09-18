Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Waddell & Reed Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years. Waddell & Reed Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waddell & Reed Financial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.2%.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 723,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDR shares. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

