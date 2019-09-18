Wabi (WABI) Market Capitalization Tops $7.13 Million

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Wabi has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Wabi token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wabi Profile

Wabi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

