VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Trading Up 5.8%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.45, approximately 5,011 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 32,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, ValuEngine cut VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.88.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 93.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 8.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

