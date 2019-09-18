Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Sells $382,500.00 in Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. 863,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vivint Solar Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $918.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Vivint Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,650,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 108.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vivint Solar by 169.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 325,507 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.