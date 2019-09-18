Vivid Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 35.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $103,837.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00216577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.52 or 0.01247174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00098541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017364 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,157,388 coins and its circulating supply is 5,944,181 coins. The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

