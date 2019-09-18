VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 64,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.46. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $92.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.37.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

