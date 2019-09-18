VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $264,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.84. 22,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

