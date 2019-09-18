VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,238 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,172. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

