Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of Visa worth $259,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $174.63. 2,634,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,125. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

