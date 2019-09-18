Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,077,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 457,007 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $29.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 174.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 187.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 366,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 238,691 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,390,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,866,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 14.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,117,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,522,000 after buying an additional 528,497 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

