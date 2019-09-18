Viking Global Investors LP Purchases Shares of 11,345,684 Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,345,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,589,000. Avantor makes up approximately 1.0% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.99% of Avantor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,006,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $374,354,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $195,672,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $133,630,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth $83,756,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77. Avantor Inc has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

