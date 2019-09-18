Viking Global Investors LP Purchases New Stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,282,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,374,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned 0.63% of Gardner Denver at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,343,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,021,000 after purchasing an additional 99,343 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter worth $2,836,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 1st quarter worth $973,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Gardner Denver from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gardner Denver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Gardner Denver stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,979. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

