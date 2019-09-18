Viking Global Investors LP Has $131.77 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,083,004 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $131,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,690,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,427,168,000 after buying an additional 832,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $101,986,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $105,018,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,952. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

