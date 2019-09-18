Viking Global Investors LP Cuts Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Viking Global Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,693 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series C comprises about 1.9% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned 4.92% of Liberty Media Formula One Series C worth $425,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,777 shares during the period. OZ Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 4,868,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,275,000 after purchasing an additional 878,522 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,720,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 898,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 366,199 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.96.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

