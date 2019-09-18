Viking Global Investors LP Buys 4,934,406 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 231.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934,406 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 6.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Facebook worth $1,363,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,850,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,244,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $535.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total transaction of $23,524,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,369,672 shares of company stock worth $439,959,487 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

