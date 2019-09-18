Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) Announces — Dividend of $0.02

Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0231 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Vident Core US Equity ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VUSE remained flat at $$31.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,455. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

