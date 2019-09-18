Verasity Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $573,611.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last week, Verasity has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 151.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,507,985,560 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.