Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.08. 6,549,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,504,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.61. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $250.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

