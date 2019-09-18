Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Charter Communications worth $4,852,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $424.15. The stock had a trading volume of 285,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $272.91 and a one year high of $431.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $413.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

