Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 195,316 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,446,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.64% of AvalonBay Communities worth $4,154,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,102,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,271,615,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,208,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,837,000 after buying an additional 445,179 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,312,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,589,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,115,000 after buying an additional 76,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,297,000 after buying an additional 191,867 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.58. 9,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,150. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $167.01 and a 1 year high of $216.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.48 and its 200-day moving average is $204.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $577.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $428,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,499. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.87.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

