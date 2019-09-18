Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $3,935,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.33.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $10,416,135.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $25,172,163. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

